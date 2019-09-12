Remember the martyrs

This refers to the letters ‘Remembering Karbala’ (September 10, 2019) by Chakrani Khadim Hussain and Iftikhar Mirza. Every year, Muslims across the world stand together to observe Ashura on the 9th and 10th of Muharram in memory of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (ra), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

The days give us the opportunity to remember the martyrs of Karbala and think about human suffering and human cruelty. We should build bridges of peace and observe the month with dignity, respect and safety for all if we want to pay real tribute to those martyred at Karbala.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor