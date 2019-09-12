PTI’s female MPAs support Sheikhupura woman cop

LAHORE: PTI’s female lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly have expressed solidarity with the lady constable who was slapped by a lawyer in Sheikhupura and urged the chief justice Lahore High Court to take notice of the lawyer’s highhandedness.

Addressing a press conference here at the DGPR Office on Wednesday, PTI’s Punjab MPAs Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Uzma Kardar along with the aggrieved Lady Constable, Faiza, condemned the lawyer’s behaviour as a misogynistic act, terming it a slap on the face of all women.

Faiza said she had not tendered resignation and was still serving on her position. She rubbished criticism with regard to doing politics on the matter. “After I was physically harassed, I have now become a victim of character assassination on the social media,” she complained.

“We will go to any extent to ensure provision of justice to Faiza,” said Musarrat Jamshed Cheema. Uzma Kardar informed that she had written a letter to the chief justice Lahore High Court to take a suo motu notice and provide justice to the lady constable.