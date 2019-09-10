close
CDA continues removal of wild plants & bushes

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued removal of wild plants and bushes from various areas of the capital on gazette holiday of Ashura on Monday.

The cleanliness work has been carried out in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and ICT administration, a press release said. The purpose of this campaign was to revive clean and green status of Islamabad even on weekends and gazetted holidays.

Significant area of the city was cleared from rank vegetation while the whole city will be covered within next one week.

