Olympic qualifiers Pakistanto face Netherlands on Oct 26, 27

KARACHI: Pakistan senior hockey team will play against Netherlands in the Olympics qualifying round, according to draws disclosed by FIH on Monday.

The draw was held at FIH headquarters in Lausanne. Pakistan will play against Netherlands in Amsterdam on October 26 and 27. Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches to be played at the same venue.

The other teams in the qualifiers are Spain, France, Canada, Ireland, India, Russia, New Zealand, Korea, Germany, Austria, Great Britain, and Malaysia. India will play against Russia on November 1 and 2 in Bhubaneswar.

The winners will qualify for the 2020 Olympics hockey event which will be staged in Japan’s capital from July 25 to August 7 next year and involve 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams. The teams that have already qualified are (men) Japan, Argentina, South Africa, Belgium and Australia.