Two dead in Hafizabad accidents

HAFIZABAD: Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

Muhammad Ali along with his friend Amir was on his way home when a buffalo hit their bike. As a result, Muhammad Ali died on-the-spot while Amir sustained serious injuries.

Adil Shahzad, driver of a dumper, was changing tyre of his vehicle on Gujranwala Road when a speeding vehicle crushed him to death. The police have registered a case.

REWARDED: Federal Water and Power Minster Umar Ayub has awarded Rs 500,000 to Gepco subdivision No 4 officer who was severely tortured by power pilferers at Dera Chadharan (Jourianwala) during a raid. The minister also appreciated his courage and bravery in raiding the village and apprehending influential power thieves.

THEFT: Two theft incidents were reported here on Sunday. Azhar Ali of Nissowal village was on his way to his village when two armed bandits intercepted him and snatched his bike. Ali Hassan parked his bike outside his residence at Mohallah Bahawalpura. When he returned, he found it missing. The police have registered cases and started investigation.

DRUG PUSHER HELD: Police on Sunday arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized 1,700 grams charas from his possession. On a tip off, the police raided a den and arrested Tayyab Pathan with narcotics. The police have registered a case.