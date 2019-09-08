Taliban kidnap six Afghan journalists in Paktia

KABUL: Taliban kidnapped six Afghan journalists working for private and government media organisations in eastern Paktia province, government officials and Taliban said on Saturday.

The reporters, working for radio and TV news companies that broadcast news in the Pashto and Dari languages, were abducted while traveling together from neighboring Paktika province to Paktia to attend a media workshop on Friday.

“We are trying to negotiate their release with the Taliban,” said Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for Paktia’s governor. A Taliban spokesman confirmed the abduction of six journalists by their fighters but said they will be released soon.