Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

AKFP, Fauji Fertilizer sign MoU

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and Fauji Fertilizer Sona Welfare Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to the MoU, the two organisations will cooperate with each other in welfare activities. The MoU was signed by AKFP, Islamabad President Hamid Athar Malik and Company Secretary of Fauji Fertilizer, Brigadier (r) Ashfaq Ahmad. Lt General (r) Tariq Khan, chief executive, Fauji Fertlizer thanked the AKFP for providing them opportunity to undertake joint welfare programmes. Focal persons Shahzad Saleem Abbasi, Iftikhar Ahmed and Malheea Malik were also present.

