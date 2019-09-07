Situation in IOK is catastrophic: Zakaria

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria has described the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) as “catastrophic” while addressing a gathering in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at the High Commission in London.

He said the Kashmiris remained cut-off for 33 days continuously and the situation in IOK needed immediate intervention of the international community. A large number of Pakistani community, friends of Pakistan from other communities and media representatives attended the gathering, a press release said on Friday.

During Friday prayers, the Muslim residents of the UK belonging to various countries were apprised of the ongoing humanitarian crisis and gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces. A collective Dua was also offered for the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, photos reflecting Indian atrocities against defenceless Kashmiris were also displayed. The photos of victims of Indian atrocities, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organisations, helped visitors understand the magnitude of the human rights abuses in IOK.

Zakaria, as well, referred to the reports of International People’s Tribunal, Amnesty International, OHCHR, HRW and coverage in the international media — all documenting the crimes perpetrated by the Indian security forces in IOK.

Speaking to the media persons, the High Commissioner apprised them of his interaction with the host government at various levels in which he briefed them on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in IOK as also the plight of the Kashmiri nation for seven decades as a result of Indian forces’ brutalities. He said there are UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir which call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination under a UN supervised plebiscite.