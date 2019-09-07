Indian civil officer quits

NEW DELHI: Another Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer resigned saying fundamental building blocks of democracy were being compromised

Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said: "I also feel strongly that the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of our nation and I would be better off outside the IAS to continue with my work at making life better for all."

Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sasikanth Senthil on Friday stepped down from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Citing personal reasons, Senthil, in a statement, said his decision is “in no way connected to anyone or to any event in my current profile”.

Senthil, however, claimed that it is “unethical” for him to continue in his line of duty “as a civil servant in the government when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner”.

This comes days after Kannan Gopinathan, a 2012-batch IAS officer hailing from Kerala, tendered his resignation to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration.Taking note of Senthil’s decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa directed Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to look into the claims made in the resignation letter.