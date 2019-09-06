Tahirul Qadri’s message conveyed to Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Secretary General Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday. Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur delivered an important message of PAT Chairman Allama Dr Tahirul Qadri to Pervaiz Elahi.