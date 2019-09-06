close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Tahirul Qadri’s message conveyed to Pervaiz Elahi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Secretary General Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday. Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur delivered an important message of PAT Chairman Allama Dr Tahirul Qadri to Pervaiz Elahi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan