CTD claims arresting ice supplier

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in supplying crystal methamphetamine or “ice” in the city.

A CTD team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a place on Hub River Road and arrested Talha Asif with ice and other drugs. According to CTD in-charge Raja Umer Khattab, the suspect used to supply drugs to educational institutions and dance parties, particularly in Bahadurabad, Ferozabad and Soldier Bazaar areas.

He said the suspect had a strong connection with a drugs network in Quetta and used to smuggle drugs from Quetta via Hub. More suspects involved in the gang would be arrested soon, he said and added that Asif also used to make arrangements at hotels and guesthouses in Karachi for drug suppliers, who used to come to Karachi from Quetta.

Two cops arrested

Two policemen were arrested for taking bribes from citizens after harassing them. The policemen were arrested on the orders of Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon after a video viral on the social media. In the video, it can be seen that the cops are getting bribes from the citizens while harassing them on Shaheed-e-Millat Road.