PM directs to reduce security check posts at major highways

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of corrupt practices at check posts established on major highways of the country Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directive to reduce security pickets. “There is rampant rent seeking from goods transport in the country by plethora of agencies/entities such as Police, Excise, Customs, Rangers, FC, Coast Guard etc, through the mechanism of check posts established at National Highways i.e. Karachi – Torkhum route and Karachi – Chaman route,” stated the notice issued from the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

The directive stated that the extortion by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) creates inconvenience for the public, corrupts the society and brings a ‘bad name’ to the country and government machinery. “This exercise of getting illegal gratification and extortion is ample proof of either weak supervisory regime or implied connivance of this activity,” the notice said. “It can be safely presumed that the money so collected through illegal means is shared with the upper hierarchy at different levels.” Taking stern notice of the illegal practices, the Prime Minister has directed authorities concerned to exercise the following no later than October 5.

i-Sops be revised/developed by respective organisation/government to check and root out this problem.

ii- Number of check posts be reduced where possible and rationalised in coordination with other stakeholders/organisations who have established check posts nearby and be converted into multi-agency common check posts.

iii- Supervisory role be made effective.

The directive also stated that if the task is not completed in the given time frame, action will be taken against officials of the relevant department. “In cases where no action is taken against the supervisory officer by the concerned administrative officer, action will be initiated against Chief Secretaries / IGs / DGs as the case may be,” the notice added.

In the meanwhile, in another meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to prepare a timeline-based strategy to further ease the process for investors and investment in the energy sector. He was chairing a briefing on creating easements, resolving people's problems, and simplifying the process and procedure for investment in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister was briefed that eighty percent of feeders, across Pakistan, have been made theft and loss free, improving uninterrupted power supply to all sectors. It was told that now focus is being made on the mode of transmission and distribution of power. The meeting was informed that target for the transmission of 23,000 megawatt of electricity was achieved for the first time in country's history. It was briefed that common people are allowed to purchase transformers from approved companies without seeking any No Objection Certificate to solve their problems at the earliest.

The meeting was informed that a pilot project has been started by Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to further ease the process for new electricity connection. It was told that incidents of power failures in LESCO have been reduced to 108 this year from 1379 last year. The Prime Minister appreciated the measures taken by the Energy Ministry to bring improvements in the power sector.