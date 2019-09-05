NAB submits reply in Raja Pervaiz’s ECL case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday submitted its reply to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the petition of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s challenging his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

NAB, in its reply, stated that as per the Supreme Court judgement, the Rental Power Projects (RPPs)were illegal. The apex court had ordered to initiate investigation against all responsible persons and involved companies.

The reply further states that in April 2012, NAB initiated investigation into the matter in compliance of Supreme Court. NAB reply states that former minister for water and power Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is main accused in RPPs reference for misusing his powers.

The reply states that Accountability Court, Lahore, had issued arrest warrants against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on August 30 due to continuous disappearance. NAB in its reply requested the court to dismiss the petition of former prime minister seeking removal of his name from the ECL as it’s not maintainable. It may be mentioned here that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had moved a petition to the IHC seeking permission to visit abroad to attend a conference.