Court refuses to extend physical remand of Hamza

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday declined to extend the physical remand of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in an assets beyond means case and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The investigator associated with the case told the court that the NAB had successfully gathered more relevant evidence regarding this case from different offices of Punjab including the Chief Minister (CM) Office. Meanwhile, the accountability court exempted PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills references. Shahbaz didn’t join the hearing as his counsel informed the court that his client couldn’t appear before the court due to health issues and sought exemption from appearing before the court. The court while accepting Shahbaz’s plea granted him exemption from the hearing.