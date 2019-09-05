close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

Court refuses to extend physical remand of Hamza

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday declined to extend the physical remand of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in an assets beyond means case and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The investigator associated with the case told the court that the NAB had successfully gathered more relevant evidence regarding this case from different offices of Punjab including the Chief Minister (CM) Office. Meanwhile, the accountability court exempted PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills references. Shahbaz didn’t join the hearing as his counsel informed the court that his client couldn’t appear before the court due to health issues and sought exemption from appearing before the court. The court while accepting Shahbaz’s plea granted him exemption from the hearing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story