Alhamra Art Centre to celebrate Defence Day

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan has said that Alhamra Art Centre will celebrate Defence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held here to review the preparations of Defence Day at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. The meeting was chaired by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan. He said the celebration of Defence Day of Pakistan was finalised during the meeting.

He said that celebrations at Alhamra would begin with prayers for national security and country's prosperity. In this regard, an exhibition will be held titled "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan" and a seminar titled "Let's go to the houses of martyrs" will be held, special arrangements will be made to show the solidarity with Kashmiris in all programmes of Lahore Arts Council.

He stated that the country needed the spirit of September 6 once again, and the entire nation should work united for the prosperity of the country.