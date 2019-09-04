Two in Okara commit suicide

OKARA: Two lovers committed suicide when the families refused their marriage. Awais of Ghaziabad Colony and Sana of Mohallah Riazul Muslimin were in love and wanted to contract marriage. However, the parents of Awais were not ready to marry him with Sana. On the day of the incident, both Awais and Sana committed suicide by taking poisonous pills. The police have shifted the dead bodies to a hospital for autopsy.