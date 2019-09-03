close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

Development funds released for Multan division: commissioner

National

September 3, 2019

MULTAN: Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Monday said the Punjab government has released development funds for Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari districts.

Addressing the divisional development committee meeting, the commissioner said the Punjab Chief Minister had ordered early completion of schemes. He expressed his resolve to make Multan division a role model of uplift. The commissioner ordered authorities concerned to execute quality work.He said the contractors involved in substandard development work would be blacklisted. All the departments concerned should execute work on war-footing, he said. According to officials, 261 development schemes of 2019-20 out of 403 schemes would be completed until December next. Divisional Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani said 227 community development schemes would be completed by October 31. Officials said funds had been released with strict instructions of quick execution of work without any delay.

