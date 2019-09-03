Tribal students demand increase in medical, engineering seats

PESHAWAR: The students from the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, urging the government to honour its commitment to increase seats for them in the medical and engineering colleges.

Led by the students’ union president for tribal students Arshad Dawar, president for district Mohmand Anas Siddiqui and others, the protestors were carrying banners and placards while chanting slogans in favour of their demands. Member Provincial Assembly Bilawal Afridi joined the protestors, asking the government to increase seats for tribal students in the medical and engineering colleges. The speakers recalled that the former governor and chief minister had also promised to increase the seats but they have now ignored their commitment. Bilawal Afridi said that he would raise voice for the students on the floor of the provincial assembly. He said the government could bring about a revolution by educating youths and added that he would discuss the matter with the chief minister and the governor