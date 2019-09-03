War to destroy 2.5 bn people of region: AJK president

LAHORE: Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan has warned that after annexing held Kashmir, India is trying to occupy lands, rivers and valleys of Pakistan by infiltrating and settling millions of Hindu extremist militants in the Kashmir valley.

If the civilised world continued to ignore Indian aggression and hegemonic designs in south Asia, then the resulting war would not confine to the region but would badly change lives of over 2.5 billion people of the adjoining areas, he said while addressing the oath-taking of the first batch of Kashmir volunteers registered by National Kashmir Alliance (NKA) for creating awareness of the Kashmir issue among the entire world.

The Kashmir volunteers present in the oath-taking ceremony at Alhamra on Monday included women and children representing minorities like Christians, Sikhs and Hindus also. NKA patron and former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani and other leaders also addressed the ceremony.

Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan said the Pakistani people are highly charged to avenge the Indian aggression and wanted to destroy India. But warned, “We are fighting a defensive war.” He warned India to realise that such enthusiastic and spirited Kashmir volunteers would never allow it to occupy Kashmir and would counter Delhi’s aggressive designs on every front and platform all over the world to fight for human rights and liberation of Kashmiri Muslims. He urged upon the young Kashmir volunteers to rise and make Pakistan one of the strongest countries of the world.

He said removing the disputed status of Kashmir was in fact an Indian attack on Pakistan’s security and solidarity, but warned that the war Modi had begun would be concluded by the Muslims of Kashmir, Pakistan and south Asia. He said entire Pakistan and the world community was standing behind Kashmiris. He expressed sorrow that nearly a month long curfew had pushed the entire Kashmiri population on the brink of death due to starvation, lack of medication and merciless genocide by the Indian army.

Sardar Masood expressed gratitude for Muhammad Ali Durrani and NKA for making a strong case of Kashmiri Muslims in the country, hoping that after he would succeed in making entire Lahore stand up with him, the whole Pakistan would follow the suit.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said Kashmir volunteers had declared that every Pakistani was standing behind their Kashmiri brethren. He said NKA aimed at making 220 million volunteers for Kashmir from Pakistan, and announced that the next batch would comprise one hundred thousand volunteers. He said the day was not far when entire 220 million Pakistanis would stand by their armed forces to become soldiers of Kashmir freedom movement and protectors of human rights of Kashmiris.

He said he had been making contacts all over the world for raising volunteers and supporters for Kashmiri Muslims, and felt pleasure that notables and common people from all over the world were supporting the Kashmir cause. He also announced that Kashmir volunteers would go to every country of the world to fight of Kashmiris freedom struggle, adding that they would move the International Court of justice to charge India of war crimes in held Kashmir, and to ensure plebiscite there to allow Kashmiris their right to self-determination as guaranteed by UN resolutions.

NKA leader Prof Hamida Tariq, chief organizer Mian Mustafa Rasheed, LCCI vice president Khwaja Shahzad Nasir and others also addressed the ceremony.