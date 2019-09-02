PCB says it will inject Rs1b in domestic cricket

LAHORE: Despite a reduction in the number of teams, leading to a lesser number of matches, in the reformed domestic structure, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will inject over one billion this season. With 90 city association teams having 32 players each in their groove, a total of 2880 lucky cricketers would enjoy the heavy chunk the new structure will offer. Out of a rough estimate of 220 million population, around 10 million plays the sport and there will be just around 3000 lucky one to get to the top.

In a statement released on Sunday PCB states that a heavy part from the PCB allocation will go for the welfare of players by providing them unprecedented remunerations, based on enhanced retainers, match-fees, allowances, and prize money which can bring a spike by more than PKR2million in a player’s bank statement over the course of the upcoming season.

As per the new model, the six Cricket Associations will provide year-long contracts to 32 players each to provide them stable income. The 192 contracted players will earn Rs600,000 per annum on the basis of Rs 50,000 monthly retainers.