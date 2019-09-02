It is premature pinning high hopes on much talked-about structure: Hopes and fears over new domestic set-up

ISLAMABAD: It is just a beginning. So pinning high hopes on the new domestic cricket structure will not only be unrealistic, but also premature.

Those who have been following Pakistan cricket for decades can vouch that every new domestic structure promises a revolution till the time it gets reshaped -- and this has happened no less than 10 times in the last two and a half decades of Pakistan cricket.

For the very first time we see the beginning of a totally provincial or state cricket set-up. Departments that were integral part of Pakistan cricket have seized to exist. It means that all formats of cricket will be played amongst city or state-based associations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the patron of the PCB, was against departments’ role in domestic cricket and always advocated for city/area based competition. Every effort -- even by some PCB officials -- to adjust these departments somewhere in the system received fierce opposition from the PM. Ultimately, his vision for domestic cricket prevailed and we have a structure in place that promises a revolution in quality and consistency that was never there before.

We have to admit that Pakistan cricket has been lacking consistent performances in all formats for years. Heroes in one match/tournament turn villains the very next occasion. It is through sheer talent that Pakistan make their presence felt amongst the top cricket playing nations. There has not been a system evolved to groom talent into world-beaters. Young Shaheen Shah Afridi has full fast bowling potential, but fear is that his unprofessional handling may leave him less effective.

Paceman Hassan Ali was so promising when he started playing first-class cricket, but once he fell into the hands of less professional trainers that promise gradually started going down the hill.

The new domestic format does not give a roadmap as to where the talent will be groomed. Rumours are doing the rounds regarding the faulty criteria adopted to select teams for the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy. One hopes only deserving players are picked for first-class cricket. Doubtful selection would mean getting off to the worst possible start. That would also draw severe criticism for PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and his selectors.

Now something about the gains and losses for top cricketers. Departmental cricket’s wrapping up means curtains for all the support staff directorates and cricketers. There will be no jobs and contracts for players in departments, instead 192 cricketers will now get direct support from associations or the PCB. Last year around 300 players represented 16 teams in first-class cricket. That strength has been reduced. According to an estimate, over 800 cricketers featured in first-class or Grade II cricket last year.

What the PCB promises this time is quality not quantity. It should be ensured that those given the opportunity from a list of over 800 are selected on the basis of previous performances in that particular format. Extending favours can be dangerous for a stable foundation.

One hopes that the new domestic format will continue. In a country where development and progress is party based, fears remain that a change in government would give birth to yet another cricket structure.