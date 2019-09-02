PTC inaugurates nursery

Rawalpindi : Government is fully committed to make Pakistan Clean and Green as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, and this mission can only be achieved through contribution of the private sector. This was stated by Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science and Technology while inaugurating Pakistan Tobacco Company’s Jhelum nursery under its CSR programme.

Addressing the guests at the inaugural ceremony, Fawad Chaudhry was of the view that “Clean and Green Pakistan” campaign has been launched by the Prime Minister in all provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He highlighted the importance of forests in daily lives and guided on environmental effects of deforestation including loss of habitats, increase in temperature due to greenhouse gases emission, water depletion, soil erosion and their effects on the life of indigenous people.

He stressed that Clean and Green Pakistan goal can only be achieved through public private partnership and applauded PTC’s active role in bridging the gap. He also appreciated the efforts of PTC for distributing more than 78 million saplings under its Corporate Social Responsibility program and he concluded his speech by saying “Let’s put all our efforts together in making Pakistan a Cleaner and Greener country”.

While addressing the audience, Director Legal and External Affairs, PTC, Asad Shah highlighted the initiatives taken by PTC under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).