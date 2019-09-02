close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Six suspects held in Sargodha

National

September 2, 2019

SARGODHA: Police on Sunday arrested six suspects from Jhal Chakian, Bhera, Bhalwal and Shahpur City police limits.

During a continued operation against criminals and suspects, the police teams along with law enforcement agencies, elite force and special branch conducted search operation at surrounding areas of Markazi imambargahs of Bhalwal, Bhera, Shahpur City, Chak 4/SB, Chak 3/NB and Chak 110/ML and found six suspects through biometric system.

