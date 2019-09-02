Siraj wants govt to scrap Simla pact with India

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday called on the government to scrap the 1972 Simla Agreement with India in the wake of brutalities being perpetrated by Indian forces in held Jammu and Kashmir.

“While our people are dying, you are acting as a mere spectator,” he said, addressing a rally held to express solidarity with the Kashmiris reeling under an unprecedented day-and-night curfew and communication blackout for several weeks.

The JI chief said it was their legal right to fight for freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their land.

Sirajul Haq said New Delhi has been facing many freedom movements and appealed to the people of held Kashmir to move forward as Pakistan stands by them.

The JI chief reiterated they could not be intimidated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belligerent attitude. He said we can never trust US President Donald Trump who takes a U-turn. He said the US can never be trusted as we had seen in the past at times. He announced that he would thrash out a strategy for Kashmir’s freedom after consultation with the nation.

Despite rough weather conditions, a large number of people, including workers and leaders of various political a and political parties participated in the march.

Siraj demanded of the government to provide a clear roadmap for the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said the struggle of Kashmiri people for their freedom from Indian occupation is legitimate by all means and international laws. He said that more than 600,000 Indian troops are already present in an internationally recognized disputed territory. In this scenario, he said, being a party of the conflict, the Pakistan Army should also be there. Expressing his full confidence in the capabilities of Pakistan Army, the JI chief said that the government and the army should announce a roadmap for the freedom of the occupied territory.

In response to the Indian move to unilaterally withdraw the Article 370 and 35A of its constitution, he demanded of the government to revoke the Simla Accord and take solid measures to eliminate the fence from the 450-kilometer-long Line of Control.

He also demanded of the government to provide representation to the people of occupied Kashmir in the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He made it clear that the statements on the social media are not going to work in regard to the freedom of the occupied territory of Kashmir and it is time to take practical steps with courage and realistic approach.

The JI chief warned the government of a massive march to Islamabad if the ruling regime fails to play its due role. He regretted that no solid activity was being seen at the level of the government or the state. He, however, said that the entire nation can listen to the cry of mothers and sisters from the Indian Occupied Kashmir. He urged the ruling class to follow the footprints of Tipu Sultan, instead of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq.

Senator Sirajul Haq assured the government that the entire nation would support the rulers, if Islamabad takes step ahead for the freedom of Kashmir.