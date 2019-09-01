close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Free medical camp held at Torkham BHU

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

BARA: More than 300 patients were examined at a free-medical camp set up at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Torkham in Landikotal subdivision on Saturday.

The activity was organised by National Logistic Cell (NLC), Torkham. A large number of people including men, women, and children belonging to Bacha Mena and the adjacent areas of Torkham border thronged the free medical camp.

