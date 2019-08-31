Chance for rivals to end US reign at Basketball WC

SHANGHAI: Basketball’s World Cup launches on Saturday in China with two-time defending champions the United States missing their biggest stars and looking uncharacteristically vulnerable after surrendering their long winning streak.

The chief threat to the LeBron James-deprived Americans looks likely to come from Serbia, but Spain, France, Australia and Greece — led by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — are all snapping at Team USA’s heels.

A total of 32 countries will begin in eight groups of four spread across cities in China, from Shenzhen in the south to the capital Beijing, where the final will be held on September 15. Just a few days ago the United States under their respected coach Gregg Popovich were odds-on favourites to make the final and win it for the third time in a row, no matter the opponent.

But last weekend they were stunned 98-94 by Australia in Melbourne, the hosts ending the USA’s run of 78 consecutive wins in major competitions and exhibition games. Then followed another setback with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury. San Antonio Spurs mastermind Popovich has been forced to name a young squad after numerous high-profile NBA stars opted out including James, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Kevin Durant, Kyle Lowry and Klay Thompson are injured. The Americans bounced back in Australia to beat Canada 84-68 in their last warm-up match before jetting over to China, but their aura of invincibility has dimmed and the players have admitted that they are still getting to know each other. Myles Turner, a centre with the Indiana Pacers, said that his team-mates needed to adapt fast to the international game. “A lot of times in the NBA you sort of wait until the fourth quarter to turn it on,” said Turner.