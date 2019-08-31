close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
Essa Lab Tennis Championships receive 160 entries

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

KARACHI: The organisers of 8th Essa Lab Tennis Championships have received 160 entries for various events. The championships will commence here at the Modern Club from Saturday (today).

According to draws, Hasheesh Kumar is the top seed and Osama Khan from Lahore is the second seed in juniors 18 category. In under-16 singles, Taha Aman is the top seed while Bilal Asim from Lahore is the top seed in under-14 category. Hasnain Ali from Lahore is the top seed in under-12 category and Hamza Ali is the top seed in under-10 category.

