Sat Aug 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

Asim crowned Pakistan Squash Circuit-I champion

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

KARACHI: Punjab’s Asim Khan won the $12,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit-I in Islamabad on Friday.

World number 78 and third seed Asim Khan overpowered world number 75 and second seed Farhan Mehboob 8-11, 15-13, 4-11, 11-7, 11-1 in 74 minutes. This was Asim’s fourth PSA title and he racked up 200 points. Asim will now be seen in action in the Malaysian Open next month. Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Shahid Akhtar was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and he awarded trophies and prize money to the players.

