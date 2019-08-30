WC final worst day of career, says Guptill

AUCKLAND: Ahead of his return to international cricket after the heart-breaking defeat in the ICC World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill called July 14, the day of that epic encounter against England, “the best and the worst day” of his career.

Guptill, who was not a part of New Zealand’s Test squad for their two-match series against Sri Lanka, will feature in the limited-overs leg, featuring three Twenty20 Internationals, the first of which takes place on Sunday, September 1.

Looking back at the final, which ended with his run-out by the slimmest of margins, Guptill said: “I guess you see it as the best and the worst day of your cricketing career. The ebbs and flows of the game made it such a good one for the spectators. It was just unfortunate we came out on the other side of it.”

Life in international cricket, though, moves fast, and the disappointment of Lord’s notwithstanding, the New Zealand opener will have to put that behind him as he prepares to look ahead to next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia as well as regain some personal form.

Guptill was responsible for some of the most electric moments on the field during the World Cup, but had a middling tournament with the bat, totalling 186 runs in 10 innings, crossing fifty just once in that time.