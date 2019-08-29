Three held, arms seized in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested three smugglers and seized arms and drugs from them in two separate operations in the district on Wednesday, police said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police signalled to stop a Dera Ghazi Khan-bound passenger coach at a police checkpoint near Kohat Toll Plaza.

On a thorough search, the police arrested a man identified as Muhammad Hanif, a resident of DG Khan, and seized five pistols and 10 magazines, besides a good number of cartridges.

In another incident, the police stopped a pickup truck heading to Kohat from Orakzai district at Marai check-post on Indus Highway and recovered eight kilograms of hashish from its secret cavities. The police arrested Mufeed Ali and Atif Ali, residents of Orakzai tribal district.