close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Three held, arms seized in Kohat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

KOHAT: The police arrested three smugglers and seized arms and drugs from them in two separate operations in the district on Wednesday, police said.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police signalled to stop a Dera Ghazi Khan-bound passenger coach at a police checkpoint near Kohat Toll Plaza.

On a thorough search, the police arrested a man identified as Muhammad Hanif, a resident of DG Khan, and seized five pistols and 10 magazines, besides a good number of cartridges.

In another incident, the police stopped a pickup truck heading to Kohat from Orakzai district at Marai check-post on Indus Highway and recovered eight kilograms of hashish from its secret cavities. The police arrested Mufeed Ali and Atif Ali, residents of Orakzai tribal district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar