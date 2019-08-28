close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
August 28, 2019

Seven killed in Sargodha firing

August 28, 2019

SARGODHA: Seven people were killed in a firing incident here on Tuesday. Police said a man killed six people over domestic dispute in the Sikandar Hayat Colony and later committed suicide. The accused was identified as Nooruddin who killed his three real brothers Akbar Khan, Qalamuddin and Jamaluddin besides three women including Shaista, wife of Qalamuddin. Later, the accused also shot himself dead. A man Dooran Khan was injured in the firing who was admitted to a local hospital. Further probe was underway.

