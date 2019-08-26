Cost of health

I do not appreciate the exorbitantly rising medical fees for even simple procedures. I felt scammed and doctors everywhere refuse to produce a formal rate list approved by the government.

Strangled by inflation and the lack of jobs in the wake of a tax-spree induced downsizing, the people of Pakistan are being fleeced by callous profiteers in both the public and private sectors. Private health clinics have assumed the sobriquet of robbers’ dens. Pharmaceutical companies raise their prices so high that the common citizen cannot afford them. The intention of doctors is not to cure but to earn and no proper treatment is offered so that the patient has to run from one clinic to other and pay for a battery of tests that are not even relevant to what they require because of ‘hospital policy.’ In short, private health facilities are committing economic genocide of the public and those in authority are either complicit or look the other way.

Gulsher Panhwer

Dadu