Speakers at seminar urge KP government to solve issues of Bara

BARA: The tribal elders and different unions on Sunday urged the provincial government to resolve the problems being faced by the people of Bara subdivision in Khyber district.

The Anjuman Tajiran Bara and Bara Press Club had organised the one-day seminar. In a unanimously passed resolution, the participants demanded the government to include one of the MPAs elected from Bara tehsil in the provincial cabinet so that he could help the government address the problems being faced by the people of Bara.

They urged the government to start work on the rehabilitation of the Bara people and restoration of their businesses. The speakers said that a total of 12000 shops were damaged in the Bara Bazaar during militancy and the owners should be compensated either through a grant or interest-free loans to restart the businesses. They said the power supply system to Bara should be streamlined and the duration of loadshedding reduced. All the participants agreed on the point of constituting an interim council to resolve the longstanding problems being faced by the people of Bara. They said the local lawmakers would also be consulted before taking a move. The journalist community assured the participants that they would continue holding seminars to highlight the problems and draw the attention of the government towards their woes.