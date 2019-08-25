Philippine demolish Pakistan 6-1

LAHORE: Pakistan Baseball lost 6-1 to Philippine baseball team in the first match of the Consolation Round of 10th U-15 Asian Baseball Championship in China.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball informed that Pakistan played its first match with the Philippines team in the Consolation Round of the 10th U-15 Asian Baseball Championship being played in China. The Philippines team performed well and defeated the Pakistan team by a score of 6 runs. The young Pakistani players did well but could not finish the match in their favor.

According to Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, Major League Baseball officials were also present at the ground to watch the match, including David Palese Manager Baseball Development.

During his meeting with the President of Pakistan Federation Baseball, he appreciated the capabilities of the Pakistani players and hoped that if these players were given training in MLB academies, these players would be doing their best for their country name.