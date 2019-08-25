Barcelona hit by crime surge

BARCELONA: A surge in muggings and burglaries in Barcelona, mainly targeting tourists, has sparked alarm in Spain´s second-largest city, leading local residents to form their own crime-fighting patrols.

The US consulate in Barcelona on Wednesday warned its nationals of “an increase in violent crime in the city” and urged them not to “display signs of wealth such as wearing expensive jewellery or watches”.

The alert came just days after Afghanistan´s ambassador to Spain was lightly injured in a group mugging to steal his watch in the city centre, and a 91-year-old French woman was hospitalised after thieves yanked her necklace, causing her to fall.