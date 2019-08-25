close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
AFP
August 25, 2019

Algeria’s culture minister resigns after deadly concert stampede

World

ALGIERS: Algeria's Culture Minister Meriem Merdaci resigned Saturday, following the deaths of five young music fans in a stampede at a packed concert by rapper Soolking in the capital, the president´s office announced.

It said Merdaci handed her resignation to interim president Abdelkader Bensalah "who accepted it".

On Friday, prime minister Noureddine Bedoui fired the head of ONDA (the National Office of Copyright and Neighbouring Rights), the public authority in charge of organising concerts. An investigation has been opened.

