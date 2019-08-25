close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

8 killed in Thatta road accident

National

A
APP
August 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: At least eight persons were killed when a speedy vehicle turned turtle in the wee hours of Saturday morning near Muhammad Ali Shah shrine in Thatta. According to a rescue source, the ill-fated incident occurred as devotees were coming to visit the shrine on weekend, adding the rescue team reached on the spot timely. The injured were shifted in the emergency ward of a nearby hospital while the bodies were handed over to the relatives after conducting postmortem, the sources informed.

