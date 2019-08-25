Opposition to face humiliation if marched on Islamabad, says Tareen

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Tareen has warned that opposition parties will have to face humiliation if they attempted a march on Islamabad.

Addressing a tree plantation ceremony and later talking to the media here on Saturday, he said that the opposition parties would have to face the fate it met during the attempt to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from his office.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was undergoing the real devastation currently, as almost all its leaders are in jail, and those free are also under investigation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue at the world forums in such a ways which is unprecedented.

He said 15,000 saplings had been planted in Miranpur jungle on Saturday and three lakh more would be planted there in future.

He said a park would also be developed in the jungle and a zoo would be established there soon.