Garbage day

Karachi has expanded into Pakistan’s largest metropolitan city but garbage continues to be dumped into the sea, creating a state of environmental disaster, with toxic waste killing fish and posing dangerous health hazards to citizens of the city. Unregulated construction without proper recycling has made this issue worse.

None of the city’s many officials have made any efforts to resolve the basic problem of garbage collection and keeping sewerage drains clear and unblocked. Thousands of tons of garbage are dumped daily in Karachi and no effort has been made in the past decades to resolve this issue, which other cities have managed to do the world over. Over thirty-five thousand acres of land was allowed to be illegally occupied by the land mafia, yet two to three thousand acres of land suitable for landfill dumping sites cannot be allocated for this.

Malik T Ali

Karachi