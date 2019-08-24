Jailbreak escapee held in Kohat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police arrested a prisoner of Bannu jail-break here on Friday, official sources said.
They said that acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Kohat city where Inayatullah, a resident of Jangalkhel in Kohat district, was hiding and was arrested. It may be added that Inayatullah was sentenced in a kidnapping case in 2010. He was one of the prisoners who had escaped when the militants attacked the prison in April 2012.
KOHAT: The police arrested a prisoner of Bannu jail-break here on Friday, official sources said.
They said that acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Kohat city where Inayatullah, a resident of Jangalkhel in Kohat district, was hiding and was arrested. It may be added that Inayatullah was sentenced in a kidnapping case in 2010. He was one of the prisoners who had escaped when the militants attacked the prison in April 2012.