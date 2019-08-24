Seminar on protection of consumers’ rights

Islamabad: Directorate-General Customs Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) (Enforcement) held a seminar on “Protection of consumer rights through IPR” Friday at Collectorate of Customs Conference Room, says a press release.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha was the chief guest of the seminar while officials from Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sialkot and Multan also present on the occasion. The seminar was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Director-General IPR (Enforcement) Dr. Arsalan Subuctageen welcomed the guests on the occasion.

During his address DG Dr. Arsalan Subjectageen said that Pakistan Customs should adopt a comprehensive strategy to curb fake and forge imports. He apprised about the performance of his department while Director (Enforcement) IPO Mohammad Ismail, Bilal Haider Oxford University Press and Manager (GSK) Ali Yakuti also addressed the participants.

At the end of the seminar a question-answer session was held while the chief guest also stressed on the need of protection of consumer rights especially on health. Director-General Dr. Arsalan Subuctageen also presented a shield to the chief guest Dr. Jawad Owais Agha.