Sat Aug 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

‘Spread Islam’s message of peace’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

LAHORE: Former Chief of Army Staff and Commander of the combined army of 34 Muslim countries, Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif, said there is a dire need to spread Islam’s message of peace and love to eradicate terrorism and extremism.

He was talking to noted Muslim scholar Dr Abdul Maalik Mujahid who called on him at the Saudi port city, says a press release on Friday. Gen Retd Raheel Sharif said the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was a role model for the whole mankind.

