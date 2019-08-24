close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 24, 2019

Clean Karachi

Newspost

 
August 24, 2019

This refers to the editorial ‘Dirty politics’ (August 22). It is really disheartening that Karachi is suffering from the crisis of garbage despite the commitment of the PTI government to make Karachi the most liveable city in the country.

One hopes that soon the words of the government will come true and Karachi will be free from the garbage menace it faces.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost