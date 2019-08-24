Clean Karachi

This refers to the editorial ‘Dirty politics’ (August 22). It is really disheartening that Karachi is suffering from the crisis of garbage despite the commitment of the PTI government to make Karachi the most liveable city in the country.

One hopes that soon the words of the government will come true and Karachi will be free from the garbage menace it faces.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat