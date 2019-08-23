JPMC team visits Rangers hospital, offers help to upgrade health facility

A delegation of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) led by its Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali paid a visit to the Sindh Rangers Hospital Karachi on Thursday and

offered their help in the upgradation of the health facility of the paramilitary force and expansion of its services in addition to training doctors, paramedics and technicians.

“Today, a team of the JPMC led by me visited the Sindh Rangers Hospital Karachi in North Nazimabad on the invitation of Director General Rangers Sindh Maj- General Omar Ahmed Bukhari, and after a detailed inspection offered our help and services in upgradation and expansion of the Rangers’ health facility,” said Dr Seemin Jamali in a statement.

The team was comprised Prof Tariq Mahmood, JPMC’s head of radiology, Prof Dr Shahid Rasool, Dr Salman, Assistant Prof Dr Asadullah, and Deputy Director JPMC Dr Nausheen.

The visiting team inspected all the wards and the departments of the Sindh Rangers Hospital Karachi, including its radiology department, blood bank, laboratory and operation theaters, and commended the hospital administration for maintaining extraordinary cleanliness and hygienic conditions while they also praised the SRH administration for having a proper infection prevention and control mechanism in place.

Dr Seemin Jamali said that during their visit to the hospital, they offered the Rangers’ Hospital management to train their staff, improve several departments and perform complicated surgeries.

Earlier, Deputy Director Medical Services of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Col. Syed Waseem Wasti welcomed the JPMC delegation and briefed them about the facilities available at the 143-bed healthy facility.

“We are really grateful to you and your all team members for sparing your precious time. I hope and pray that in future, coordination and cooperation will further strengthen between these two organisations.

“I am also thankful for all your support and services which you are extending towards troops and their families of Sindh Rangers,” Col. Waseem Wasti said. He sought the JPMC administration’s assistance in bringing about improvement in several departments so that they could offer better and quality health services to patients.