QWP leader flays govt for poor Haj arrangements

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Wednesday criticised the government for poor arrangements during the Haj.

He was speaking at a meeting of party workers at Sherpao village here. Sikandar Sherpao said the Pakistani pilgrims faced a host of problems during the Haj due to the poor arrangements made by the government.

The QWP leader said those claiming to establish a state on the model of the Madina State even could not facilitate the Haj pilgrims.

“The pilgrims had to stage protest against the government,” he maintained. About the completion of the one year of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the QWP leader said the rulers could not honour a single pledge made with the

people during the election campaign.

He said the PTI government was good at taking U-turns which was evident from its poor performance in the last one year.

Sikandar Sherpao said the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. He added the people had become disenchanted with the PTI rulers as they were unable to provide them with any relief.

About the death of a minor girl due to snakebite in the Mohmand district, he said the incident belied the tall claims of the government about providing healthcare facilities to the people.