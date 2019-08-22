close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Govt decides to expedite privatisation process

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to expedite privatisation process and has approved the programme in this regard.

While talking to this scribe on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro said that four to five public sector enterprises will be privatised till December 31. He said that at the first phase Convention Centre, Marri Petroleum Limited (MPCL), Services Hotel, First Women Bank, SME Bank and power plant will be privatised.

He said that privatisation process will be completed in one year instead of two years under the guideline of Supreme Court. He said that process of privatisation will be transparent and national and international bidders will take part in privatisation of public sector enterprises.

