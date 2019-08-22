Dar Academy maintain winning run in Holland

LAHORE: Dar Hockey Academy (DHA) on their Holland tour maintained winning run as they won fifth match of the tour against leading MEP Club 4-0.

MEP Club had the services of a number of former junior Dutch internationals. A close contest was expected but DHA surprised by outplaying the opponents. They rattled the experienced MEP with the pace and intricate moves. Most of the raids came from the right side. First half belonged to DHA when all four goals were scored.

MEP Club did fight in the second half but failed to score. Scorers for DHA were Ali Aziz, Wasim Akram, Adeel Latif and M.Adnan. DHA now travels to Belgium to play their national champions KHC Dragons at Antwerp.