Call to promote culture of peace, tolerance

LAHORE: It is our moral duty to perform proactive role in promoting culture of peace and tolerance in society and it is also need of time to organise seminars to educate our youth, said Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine at a seminar on Intersect Harmony and Education System organised by Centre for Peace and Secular Study at auditorium of Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) here on Wednesday.

Other speakers also expressed their views and emphasised on promoting peace and love through education. Students from various educational institutions participated in the seminar and also asked questions on various topics. USAID delegates: United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Agriculture Office Deputy Chief Mr Malick Haidra visited University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore and called on Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbaniat on Wednesday.

Mr Malick Haidra was accompanied by Asadullah Khan, COR, USAID, Muhammad Junaid, COP, USAID PEEP, and Dr Sanaullah, livestock specialist, USAID PEEP. Later a detailed meeting of the delegation was held with UVAS senior faculty members.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about the historic collaboration between UVAS and USAID for the development of livestock and dairy sector especially the farming community of the rural areas in Punjab. He mentioned the role of Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL) for developing policy papers, conducting various field studies for the development of livestock, dairy and poultry sectors.

The UVAS senior faculty members briefed the delegation on civic engagement services, especially free vaccination services and establishment of an RO plant and a bio-gas plant to facilitate the rural community. They called for efforts in the area of dairy mechanisation and clinical science.

Malick Haidra said that the aim of his visit was to find out opportunities in the area of human resource development and to check the exotic animals’ health and disease management systems, their productivity and constraints. He emphasised on academia and private sector partnership improvement of the livestock sector.

He said public-private partnership would be very beneficial not only for the flourishing of livestock, dairy and poultry industries but also for the farming community. He lauded the university’s role in development of livestock and related sectors. Later, the delegation visited Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock (CAPRIL).