Rights bodies call for lifting curfew in IHK

LAHORE: The Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights has demanded immediate abolition of curfew in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

The Joint Action Committee for People’s Rights (JAC), which is formed by civil society, human rights and journalists organisations, said it was deeply concerned about the abysmal human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the humanitarian crises due to a prolonged curfew, and the complete lock-down and blockade of communication links in the Jammu and Kashmir area. Gross human rights violations by Indian security forces are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

During a rally at Liberty Chowk, the JAC representatives demanded immediate lifting of curfew and normalisation of civic life in J&K. The JAC demanded that Kashmiris be given the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution. The JAC said it also believed that India’s unilateral abrogation of the Special Status granted to Kashmiris in constitutional provisions of 370 and 35-A had radically changed the status of Kashmir and was a major setback to the pledge to hold a plebiscite under the UN Security Council. The JAC said it took serious note of border skirmishes which, if not checked, might escalate into a dangerous war and destabilise the region and would have catastrophic consequences for the world.

It is imperative for India and Pakistan to immediately start diplomatic efforts to resolve the future of Occupied Kashmir with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the JAC said. The JAC demanded an immediate end to the occupation, illegal annexation, arbitrary detentions and the curfew in Indian-Held Kashmir.

The JAC is formed by AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Ajoka Theater Workshop, All Pakistan Minorities Alliance, Aurat Foundation, CLAAS, Community Support Concern, DCHD, Democratic Women’s Organisation, Education Foundation, Gender Development Organisation, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, IRC, Justice & Peace Commission (MSLCP), Labour Education Foundation, Labour Party of Pakistan, Lok Rehas, Lok Sujag, National Commission for Justice & Peace, Nawa-e-Khawateen, Pakistan Christian National Party, PILER, Punjab Naujawaan Mahaz, SAHE, Shirkat Gah, Simorgh, South Asia Partnership (SAP), War Against Rape, Women Action Forum, Women Workers Helpline, Working Women Organisation, Lahore Left Front, Commission for Peace and Human Development, Caritas Pakistan Lahore and Punjab Union of Journalists.