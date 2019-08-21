Essa Lab National Tennis Championship prize money boosted

KARACHI: The organisers of the 8th edition of Essa Lab National Tennis Championship for seniors and juniors have enhanced the prize money of the event.

“We have added Rs100,000 to the total prize money for this edition of the championship,” said Dr Farhan Essa while addressing a press briefing on Tuesday. The championship is being organised by Sindh Tennis Association under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation from August 31 to September 6 at the Modern Club here.

A wheelchair tennis singles event is also to be played with the technical support of Para Sports Pakistan. Tournament Referee Khalid Rehmani said that all outstation junior players would be entitled to daily and travelling allowances as per PTF rules.