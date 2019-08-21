close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Essa Lab National Tennis Championship prize money boosted

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

KARACHI: The organisers of the 8th edition of Essa Lab National Tennis Championship for seniors and juniors have enhanced the prize money of the event.

“We have added Rs100,000 to the total prize money for this edition of the championship,” said Dr Farhan Essa while addressing a press briefing on Tuesday. The championship is being organised by Sindh Tennis Association under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation from August 31 to September 6 at the Modern Club here.

A wheelchair tennis singles event is also to be played with the technical support of Para Sports Pakistan. Tournament Referee Khalid Rehmani said that all outstation junior players would be entitled to daily and travelling allowances as per PTF rules.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports